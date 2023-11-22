(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s plan to halve the use of pesticides collapsed as lawmakers concerned about ambitious targets dealt another blow to the bloc’s green agenda.

On the proposal’s first reading in the European Parliament, 299 lawmakers voted against a 50% reduction of pesticide use in the EU by 2030, with just 207 in favor of rules that were central to making farming more sustainable. The result drew applause from lawmakers of the center-right European People’s Party, which has repeatedly warned against laws that jeopardize food security.

The EU’s executive proposed the so-called regulation on the sustainable use of plant protection products, or SUR, in June last year, sparking heated debate with the farming community and its supporters in parliament. Fears over dwindling crop yields and doubts over the ability of farmers to meet targets outweighed concerns about the environmental impact of pesticides.

“SUR is dead in the water,” said Sarah Wiener, a chef, beekeeper and lawmaker, who drafted a parliamentary report proposing even more stringent rules. “I bent over backwards to find a compromise and still it wasn’t possible.”

The report’s other provisions included banning the use of pesticides within five meters of sensitive areas — such as parks, playgrounds and protected areas. That compared with the European Commission’s original proposal for a three-meter buffer zone.

“The text is now off the table because it is not supported in the plenary and not referred back to the environment committee,” Committee chair Pascal Canfin told reporters after the vote. “For sure there will be no pesticides regulation under this mandate.”

The vote comes after the EU was forced to settle for a watered-down deal earlier this month on a nature restoration law, another key element of the bloc’s efforts to address climate change.

The European People’s Party lauded the outcome, reiterating that it does not support measures that reduce food production in Europe, according to its negotiator on the rules, Alexander Bernhuber.

A ban on plant protection products would reduce yields by 20% to 40%, depending on the crop, according to a report from the parliament’s research service.

Canfin said EU members states could still take a position on the proposed rules and transfer the matter back to parliament. However, that would only come after the next elections in June.

The European Commission didn’t respond immediately when asked to comment on its further steps.

--With assistance from John Ainger.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.