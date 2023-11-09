(Bloomberg) -- European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders asked Spain’s government for details about a possible amnesty law under consideration.

Reynders cited “serious concerns” being expressed about the possible law, in a letter to Felix Bolanos, the Spanish minister who oversees legal affairs, and Justice Minister Pilar Llop. The letter was distributed Thursday in a post on X, formerly Twitter, by European Parliament member Adrian Vazquez Lazara, of the opposition group Ciudadanos.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who’s seeking to form a new government, has discussed the possibility of an amnesty for Catalan separatists involved in a failed 2017 independent attempt for the region. In exchange for the law, Sanchez would get parliamentary support from secessionists to govern for four more years.

Spain’s government responded late Thursday by letter, with Bolanos pointing out to Reynders that no bill has been presented. The letter was sent to media by the premier’s office.

Bolanos also said that because the government is only acting in caretaker capacity it cannot present legislation itself, and that bills have to be filed by lawmakers.

“If an amnesty bill is registered, rest assured that we will explain to you and Vice President Vera Jourova all the details,” Bolanos said.

