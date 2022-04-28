(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies not to bend to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles

The Riksbank may be about to complete one of the most dramatic monetary policy shifts since Stefan Ingves first took charge of Sweden’s central bank in 2006

The U.K. should focus on closer cooperation with the U.S. to bolster its finance industry following Brexit and move on from attempts to push for access to European Union markets, according to a report by two think tanks

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to deliver remarks Thursday on support for Ukraine as his administration looks to soon send to Congress a proposal for weapons and humanitarian assistance for Kyiv that would last through September

The Bank of Japan sparked a sharp slide in the yen against the dollar after it held its ground against a global wave of interest-rate hikes and left its monetary stimulus unchanged, indicating that faster price growth in the coming year won’t last

Bloomberg Economics says war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China mean the outlook for already-elevated inflation is extremely uncertain

The U.S. economy’s latest report card -- featuring fresh readouts on growth, inflation, spending and wages in the first three months of the year -- is set to include a mix of good and bad marks

Even in a country where the credibility of official statistics frequently comes under question, a data release by China on April 18 looked particularly suspicious

China’s cabinet pledged to stabilize employment as the government strives to bolster economic growth

Other regions facing outbreaks may double down on virus measures -- amplifying costs, says Bloomberg Economics

