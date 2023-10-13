(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s top diplomat said trust with China had “eroded” over Beijing’s stance on the war in Ukraine and warned that more trade imbalances with the world’s second-biggest economy would lead to expanded protectionism.

Europeans feel that China “maybe has not been using its strong influence to persuade Russia to halt this aggression,” Josep Borrell said in a speech Friday to university students in Beijing.

“We consider it essential that China makes a major effort to convince the people of Ukraine that China is not Russia’s ally in this war,” he said. “I think China should step up humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.”

Borrell’s comments highlight one of Brussels’s biggest gripes with Beijing: that China has provided diplomatic cover for Russian leader Vladimir Putin since he ordered the invasion early last year. In a sign of the close ties between Moscow and Beijing, Putin is expected to attend President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Forum in the coming days in China.

In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Last month, the European Union’s top trade negotiator, Valdis Dombrovskis, blasted China over its failure to condemn Russia’s war during a visit of his own to Beijing. Offering some of the EU’s strongest criticism of China on the topic, Dombrovskis said this amounted to a “blatant breach” of Chinese principles on territorial integrity.

Borrell is making a three-day visit to China after two earlier attempts this year were canceled. First he tested positive for Covid-19, then China called off a planned July meeting, which was one of the first indications that then Foreign Minister Qin Gang had been ousted from his job.

Borrell also used his speech Friday to urge China to address its soaring trade surplus with Europe. The surplus surged during the pandemic as Europeans bought more goods such as personal protective equipment or electronics to ease working from home. From 2020 to 2022 it more than doubled, hitting $277 billion last year. The figure is narrowing in 2023 as demand cools, coming in at $17.6 billion in September alone.

“Public opinion in Europe concludes that the trade imbalance with China is so great that it endangers key sectors or a transition towards climate neutrality at risk and it will demand drastic, protectionist measures,” he said.

He also warned about “persistent difficulties experienced by European companies when they want to gain access to the Chinese market.”

A record share of European firms said doing business in the Asian nation is getting more difficult in a survey published in June by the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.

