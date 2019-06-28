(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a coming daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics:

Acceptance is growing for European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to be appointed the bloc’s most senior official, even as his natural allies remain unconvinced.

U.K. consumer confidence took another dip in June as Britons became more pessimistic about their personal finances in the face of Brexit uncertainty.

Economists now expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates multiple times this year -- coming round to the view held by investors, though they haven’t gotten all the way there yet. Separately, it’s too early to know whether policy makers should cut and whether such a reduction should be a quarter or half percentage point, San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly said.

In the Chinese export heartland of Foshan, it’s not Donald Trump’s tariffs that have Li Yuanfa fearing for the future of the bathroom supplies manufacturer he works for, but the broader economic uncertainty that they have wrought.

Bloomberg Economics’ Tom Orlik plots a potential path forward for U.S.-China trade negotiations. With the course of the U.S.-China trade war at stake, Saturday’s presidential meeting between the two countries has the potential for major implications for yuan.

Japan’s factory output expanded the most in more than a year in May, signaling fresh resilience despite a global economic slowdown and rising trade tensions. A Bank of Japan board member tried to rule out a lowering of Japanese interest rates, saying they were already close to an unfavorable tipping point.

