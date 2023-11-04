(Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen lauded “excellent progress” on critical reforms after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, amid expectations that the European Union’s executive arm will soon recommend a start to membership talks.

“You have made excellent progress, this is impressive to see, we will testify to this next week when the commission will present its report on enlargement,” von der Leyen, on her sixth visit to Kyiv since Russia’s 2022 invasion, told a news conference on Saturday.

Ukraine has been seeking to forge ties with the bloc for almost 20 years and filed a formal request to start negotiations over membership after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. Candidate status was granted in June of that year. A report on the bid due next week is expected to recommend kicking off a years-long accession process for Kyiv, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg in September.

“You are fighting the existential war and at the same time you are deeply reforming your country,” von der Leyen said. As she spoke, air raid sirens sounded across much of the country.

Von der Leyen’s visit provides Ukraine with a boost as its counteroffensive against Russia in the east and southeast moves slower than expected as winter draws near.

Army Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi warned this week that the conflict has entered a new phase of static and attritional fighting, such as was seen in World War I, and that benefits Russia.

Read More: EU Commission Prepares to Recommend Ukraine Membership Talks

Should the commission makes a recommendation, EU leaders would have to sign off on it, most likely at their summit meeting in December. After that, Ukraine would embark on the lengthy procedure to complete reforms and align itself with EU legislation in more than 30 areas, including the rule of law and the economy.

“Ukraine is ready and will continue reforms,” Zelenskiy told reporters, vowing not to limit the efforts to the EU’s seven recommendations.

“It will be a strong motivation result for Ukraine, a strong motivation result for the society, a strong motivation result for servicemen who are defending values on the battlefield,” he said.

There’s no existing fast-track path to speed up the arduous membership criteria, which can last more than a decade. Croatia was the last country to join the bloc and its application lasted 10 years before it was formally accepted in 2013.

Read more: Russia’s Frozen Cash Earns €3 Billion as EU Mulls How to Tap It

Von der Leyen said the EU would release a proposal before the end of 2023 on how to treat billions in immobilized Russian sovereign assets in Europe, calling it a “difficult but important topic.”

“The proceeds are accumulating every day so we believe that these profits should go in rebuilding Ukraine. The commission will very soon come with a proposal that allows this to happen,” she said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.