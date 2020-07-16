(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s court victory over a European Union back-tax order won’t stop regulators probing tax deals as an unfair subsidy, the EU’s antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said Thursday.

“The only comfort here is that the court agrees with us that we can use state-aid tools to look at fiscal state aid as well,” she said in an online event. “It was never so that state aid, too, will give us tax justice as such. Of course, we need to change legislation and implement it.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.