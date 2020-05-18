(Bloomberg) -- Differences among EU countries’ coronavirus aid packages are a cause for concern, Margrethe Vestager, the European Union’s executive vice president for competition and digital policy, said in a German newspaper interview.

Germany alone accounts for about half of all coronavirus-related aid, which might distort competition in the internal market, Vestager told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

“To a certain extent this has already happened,” Vestager said.

The European Commission will propose creating an instrument to recapitalize companies across the EU as part of a recovery plan on May 27. The goal is to restore a level playing field between deep-pocketed member states such as Germany that have showered their firms with state aid and others such as debt-addled Italy that can’t match that spending power.

Vestager is in charge of policing the EU’s internal market, including by banning unfair subsidies to companies and mergers that would limit competition.

“I cannot make a prediction of how the member states will react to the draft,” and disagreements wouldn’t be surprising, Vestager told the newspaper.

Having forecast the biggest decline in regional output since World War II, the European Commission warned this month that the uneven contraction and recovery across the region will threaten the euro’s survival.

