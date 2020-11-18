(Bloomberg) -- The third day of the four-day Bloomberg New Economy Forum will focus on the many challenges posed by climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and an unstable global economy.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will give today’s opening address, which brings together leaders from government, finance and industry. Also participating in the program are former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, Guggenheim Partners co-founder Scott Minerd and the chief executive officers of companies including HSBC Holdings Plc, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Unilever NV, Iberdrola SA and Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Welcome remarks from three-term New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg begin at 8 a.m. New York time. More information can be found online at www.neweconomyforum.com.

The New Economy Forum is being organized by Bloomberg Media Group, a division of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.