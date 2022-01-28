(Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is under pressure to reveal details of any vaccine supply negotiations conducted via phone text message with Pfizer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Friday, European Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly criticized the commission for refusing a freedom of information request from journalist Alexander Fanta over how von der Leyen may have cut a deal to get vaccines.

“No attempt was made to identify if any text messages existed,” O’Reilly said. “If text messages concern EU policies and decisions, they should be treated as EU documents.”

Von der Leyen sought to secure more vaccines for EU governments in 2019 after the pandemic’s death toll rose and the region’s economy suffered from a series of lockdowns. EU vaccine campaigns initially lagged behind the U.S. and other regions that were faster to get and distribute vaccines.

The European Commission said it had seen O’Reilly’s recommendation and would respond by a April 26 deadline.

Regulators previously said there was no record of the text messages and that they don’t qualify as documents for such requests. O’Reilly asked the commission to search again for the relevant messages and weigh whether they should be disclosed.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.