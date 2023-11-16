(Bloomberg) -- Power prices in the European Union need to rise in order for the region’s beleaguered wind-energy sector to recover, according to the head of electricity industry group Eurelectric.

Wind companies like Siemens Energy AG and Orsted AS have been battling issues including inflation, higher financing costs and supply-chain bottlenecks, putting projects at risk. All of the region’s largest turbine manufacturers reported significant losses in 2022.

“If the whole manufacturing sector is losing money, or claiming to lose money, for me it indicates that the situation is not sustainable,” Eurelectric President Leonhard Birnbaum said in an interview. “It just means that renewable projects will become more expensive.”

The EU has been trying to prop up the wind sector, one of its champion industries, in order to meet its climate goals and stave off competition from China and the US for clean-energy manufacturing. The challenge is how do it without increasing costs for consumers.

In the UK, the government raised the support price for new offshore wind farms by 66% in order to rekindle investment in the crisis-hit sector. That support will ultimately come from consumer bills.

Denmark-based Orsted, the world’s biggest developer of offshore wind parks, is facing a steep balance-sheet gap, even after abandoning some of its projects in the US, according to Jefferies International Ltd. analysts.

Birnbaum said achieving the bloc’s offshore wind targets — 60 gigawatts of installed capacity by 2030, from around 15 gigawatts in 2021 — is now “a real stretch” due to the problems in the industry is facing.

“If the situation is not sustainable, eventually this should show in prices,” he said, comparing the wind sector’s challenges to those that previously plagued airlines. “Otherwise we end up in an airline industry situation, where everybody is losing money all the time and getting bailouts all the time.”

