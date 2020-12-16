(Bloomberg) -- European authorities are pushing for a compressed approval timeline for the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, according to people familiar with the plan, which could enable a rollout on the continent before Christmas.

Should the vaccine win the backing of a key drugs oversight committee on Monday, the European Commission is planning for a sign-off as soon as the same day, an EU official said. That would enable shipping the first shots to vaccine centers as early as Wednesday, one of the people said.

The EU is pushing for speed after member countries’ leaders have struggled to explain to residents why they’re still waiting for shots already being rolled out in the U.S. and U.K. -- a particular sore spot given that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was pioneered in Germany. On Wednesday, the European drugs agency said the key advisory committee meeting, originally planned for as late as Dec. 29, would take place Monday.

Approval will depend on the timing of the European Medicines Agency’s announcement and the need for the assessment to be seen as independent from political interference, an EU official said. Still, the best-case scenario would compress three levels of EU bureaucracy into as little as a single day: review by the EMA’s drugs panel, EMA acceptance of the panel’s recommendation and finally the commission’s seal of approval.

Debate Over Timing

Only after the EU commission signs off can the first batches of vaccine be shipped. The commission signaled it would give the official go-ahead for the distribution of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine no later than Dec. 23.

“As soon as EMA has adopted a positive recommendation, the commission will take a decision authorizing the vaccine on the market within two days,” Stefan de Keersmaecker, health-policy spokesman at the commission, the EU’s executive arm in Brussels, said on Wednesday. An EMA spokeswoman declined to comment further.

Unlike the U.S. and U.K., which conducted emergency authorizations, the EMA is reviewing the vaccine for a conditional marketing authorization. That process requires a higher evidence level, the EU commission’s directorate-general for health said this week.

Debate over the timing of the approval was long and at times heated during an EU summit last week, with several leaders demanding to know why the approval process was taking so much time compared to the U.K., according to three EU officials familiar with the discussion. One of the explanations given was that several national experts had been slow in getting back to the EMA, the officials said. No specific countries were named.

