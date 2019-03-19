EU Said to See Mid-April Deadline for May to Decide Brexit Fate

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is likely to tell Theresa May that she must decide by mid-April whether to extend Brexit until 2020 or risk leaving in three months without a deal, a senior EU official said.

At a summit in Brussels on Thursday, leaders are likely to deliver an ultimatum that would give the British prime minister just three weeks to decide whether to gamble on getting the current Brexit deal through the British Parliament by July.

If she decides she can, the EU is almost certain to deny any further request for a Brexit delay if she fails, the official said. If she decides she can’t, the EU is likely to grant an extension into next year.

The EU’s plan A is still that May gets her Brexit deal through Parliament. In a further attempt to make a Brexit extension look unpalatable to pro-Brexit members of parliament, EU leaders are likely to insist that the current divorce deal can’t be reopened, according to the official, whose comments were backed up by diplomats’ notes of a meeting of EU ministers on Tuesday.

That would mean that even if Parliament votes against the deal and the U.K. delays Brexit for further negotiations, the much-hated Irish border backstop will remain.

