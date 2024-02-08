(Bloomberg) -- The European Union has proposed sanctioning about 55 companies and more than 60 individuals as part of a new package of measures to mark two years since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The restrictions would target individuals and firms involved in producing weapons and supplying key technologies and electronics used by Russian defense firms to build the armaments, according to documents seen by Bloomberg.

The proposals, which need the backing of all member states before they’re adopted, would also target shipping companies that have provided transportation and logistics to transfer ammunition from North Korea to Russia. North Korea has provided Russia with hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds.

The sanctions package, which would be the 13th since the invasion, is expected to be limited in scope, Bloomberg previously reported. A group of member states has been urging the bloc to be more ambitious and add new economic sanctions to the mix.

A spokesperson for the EU’s foreign policy arm didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

The current proposals also include adding several military and other officials, politicians — including Alexey Dyumin, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s former security guard and current governor of the Tula region — and company directors to sanctions lists, the documents show. The lists could change before they’re agreed by member states.

