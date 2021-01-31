(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc will deliver 9 million additional vaccine doses to the European Union in the first quarter of this year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.

The company will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled and expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe, von der Leyen said on Twitter. The extra doses will bring the total to 40 million for the first quarter, she said.

AstraZeneca previously said that issues at a plant in Belgium meant deliveries this quarter would be less than half of what was initially planned. The relatively slow start of the EU’s immunization drive led to a messy political dispute last week over European export restrictions on vaccines.

The EU’s drug regulator cleared a Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford on Friday. It’ll be the third vaccine available in the EU after shots from Pfizer and Moderna, potentially easing a shortage of shots as the EU trails the U.K. and the U.S. in vaccinations.

