(Bloomberg) -- Belarus has made progress on addressing key safety concerns at its new nuclear plant in Astravets, the European Union said in a preliminary report after officials visited the site.

The conclusions are based on documents and information from Belarusian authorities, verified during a February visit to the plant, which is located close to the EU border. A full report will be compiled after a further peer review later this year, and will focus on the EU’s remaining recommendations, according to the European Nuclear Safety Regulators Group.

The safety of Astravets moved to the top of the EU political agenda toward the end of last year as Belarus made preparations to start commercial operations at the plant. The European Parliament last month demanded the startup be delayed until all the recommended safety improvements are in place.

The ENSREG trip to the facility was part of a peer review following stress-tests at the plant a few years ago. Belarus’s participation in the EU tests -- devised after the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011 -- was voluntary.

“A stress-test and the implementation of follow-up actions should not be used to justify or authorize the safe operation of a nuclear power plant,” ENSREG Chair Marta Ziakova said in a statement on Thursday. “Such authorizations have to be in line with the procedures prescribed in national law and under the full responsibility of the national regulatory authorities.”

The Astravets site is just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius, and the country has urged the EU to ensure all the safety recommendations are enforced.

The plant is a test of the coherence of EU policy, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said Thursday. “All the recommendations of the stress-tests are important and must be implemented immediately,” Nauseda said.

