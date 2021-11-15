(Bloomberg) -- The European Union said it has virtually halted the artificial flow of migrants into Belarus toward the bloc’s eastern border, as it prepares to impose new sanctions.

“Stopping the flow, stopping the flights is almost done,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, told reporters ahead of a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers in Brussels. The EU has been negotiating with the countries of origin and transit.

The ministers will back “a new package of sanctions against Belarusian people responsible for what is happening in the country,” Borrell added. They will also broaden the framework for such measures to target “other people, airlines, travel agencies and everybody involved in this illegal push of migrants in our borders.”

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is using thousands of migrants from countries including Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan in what the EU has called a “hybrid attack” and has threatened to block the transit of natural gas supplies from Russia to the bloc.

Poland has accused Russia of masterminding the flow of people hoping to enter the EU. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that Moscow isn’t behind the migrant crisis at the Poland-Belarus border, but instead is ready to help resolve it.

The ministers are expected to add the criteria of aiding and abetting people trafficking as a reason for imposing sanctions. They are considering preparations for a fifth package of sanctions targeting some 30 individuals and entities.

New penalties could be announced -- jointly with the U.S. and possibly the U.K. -- early next month.

“We will reinforce the sanctions for individuals and also hard economic sanctions are unavoidable,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said. “We cannot avoid also addressing airlines,” Maas said, adding he could not rule out curtailing flying rights.

Among the proposals being considered by the foreign ministers is making Minsk and other Belarusian airports no-fly zones, said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday that Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are considering asking NATO to hold emergency talks about the standoff.

Putin’s economic and political backing allowed Lukashenko to weather mass demonstrations against his 27-year rule in 2020, as well as U.S. and EU sanctions imposed after his brutal crackdown on the opposition. It’s unlikely Lukashenko makes many bold decisions without the blessing of his Kremlin ally.

In Sunday’s interview with Rossiya-1 TV Channel, Putin rejected the accusations: “We have absolutely nothing to do with this, just absolutely. It’s just a desire to transfer problems from a sick head to a healthy one.”

