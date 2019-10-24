EU Says Bolivia Should Hold Second Round of Disputed Election

(Bloomberg) -- Bolivia should hold a second round in its disputed presidential election, the European Union said.

With 99.65% of ballots counted from the Oct. 20 election, President Evo Morales had 47.03% versus 36.55% for his main rival, Carlos Mesa. If the final tally shows a lead of more than ten percentage points, Morales avoids the need for a second round of voting in December. The latest numbers make it impossible for the margin to be under 10% without a recount.

The Organization of American States had already identified flaws in the electoral process, and called for a second round in December. The EU said it “fully shares” this view.

The president declared victory on Thursday morning, saying that the few outstanding votes were from rural regions where he has strong support.

“We already won in the first round,’ Morales told reporters. “It’s not 100% official yet, but we’ve won.”

Morales is an ally of Nicolas Maduro, though, unlike his Venezuelan counterpart, he has presided over growth and rising living standards.

The preliminary vote count was halted on Sunday evening, then re-started 24 hours later. This caused widespread suspicion, protests and accusations of fraud. While votes were still being tallied, the vice president of the electoral authority resigned, and opposition supporters set fire to regional offices of the electoral authority.

The governments of the U.S., Brazil, Colombia and Argentina said they are “deeply worried” by anomalies in the ballot counting, according to a joint statement send by the Colombian foreign affairs ministry.

Even though there’s no clear evidence of fraud, the “confusing lack of transparency” from the electoral authority means that the opposition won’t accept Morales’s win as legitimate, said Kathryn Ledebur, director of the Andean Information Network, a Bolivia-based think tank.

The unrest in Bolivia comes after days of clashes in neighboring Chile, following a rise in metro fares, and more than a week of violence in Ecuador earlier in the month after the government increased fuel prices.

