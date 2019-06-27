(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission said it saw no reason to extend recognition of Switzerland’s stock exchange beyond the end of this month, citing the lack of progress on a political accord.

“At this stage we have no indication about any intention of our Swiss partners to make further progress and hence there is no justification to extend the current equivalence decision beyond 30 June, 2019,” a spokesperson for the European Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

Barring a last-minute agreement between the two, the last day of trading for the SIX Swiss Exchange under the EU’s equivalence regime will be Friday.

Bern and Brussels are at odds over a treaty that’s been in the works for years and is meant to replace a patchwork of treaties that govern the relations between the two, but that has run into an unholy alliance of opposition from both the left and the right in Switzerland.

To put more pressure on the country, the EU decided in 2017 to tie progress on the deal to the regulatory recognition of Swiss stock exchanges.

A loss of recognition would mean EU-based traders get barred from trading Swiss shares in Switzerland. Since that would constitute a big drop in activity for the Swiss market, the government in Bern has come up with a countermeasure that re-routes flows back to Switzerland.

“The consequences of a no equivalence scenario are clear and well known to all market participants,” the commission spokesperson said. “What has caused uncertainty are the intended Swiss countermeasures and how they might affect EU-based trading in Swiss shares. It is this aspect that will be the subject of close monitoring by the European Commission and ESMA,” or the European Securities and Markets Authority.

