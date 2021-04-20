(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s drug regulator issued a warning of a possible link between cases of rare blood clots and Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine but said the benefits outweigh the risks.

The clots should be listed as very rare side effects of the vaccine, the European Medicines Agency said in an e-mailed statement. The ruling allows EU governments to make their own decisions on whether to restrict use of the vaccine to certain age or patient groups, as many have done with a similar shot from AstraZeneca Plc.

Uncertainty over J&J’s vaccine has dealt a further blow to the sluggish EU immunization program, which has been enmeshed in disputes over delays in Astra’s shipments as well as safety concerns. Both shots had been pitched as linchpins of the drive to inoculate 70% of the bloc’s adult population by the end of the summer.

J&J shares rose 1.3%.

