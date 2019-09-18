(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s government is back in the Supreme Court for the second day of hearings into his decision to suspend Parliament. Judges are waiting for a written statement laying out what he plans to do if he loses the landmark case, which has the potential to derail his Brexit strategy and even curtail his premiership.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is briefing politicians on Monday’s talks with Johnson. The discussions were “friendly, constructive and, in part, positive,” he told the European Parliament, but he also warned the risk of a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 is now “palpable.”

Key Developments:

Day two of the Supreme Court hearings begins at 10:30 a.m., starting with leading government lawyer James Eadie; the final day is Thursday, but the court hasn’t given a date for a ruling

Pound dropped 0.3% after Juncker comments to European Parliament

The Financial Times reported the government is preparing to overhaul its trade tariff schedule for a no-deal Brexit

Juncker: Sticking Point Is Still the Backstop (8:40 a.m.)

In his briefing to the European Parliament on Monday’s talks with Boris Johnson, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the main sticking point remains -- as it has for months -- the so-called backstop provision for the Irish border. He demanded the U.K. provide its proposals for an alternative solution in written form as soon as possible.

Juncker said that while the discussions with Johnson in Luxembourg were “friendly, constructive and, in part, positive,” the risk of the U.K. leaving the bloc without an agreement at the end of October is “palpable.” The pound fell 0.3% after Juncker’s comments.

A British official said on Tuesday the government is sounding out the bloc on its ideas for the Irish border before submitting its plans in written form.

Carney Could Be Asked to Extend Term on Brexit: FT (Earlier)

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney could be asked to extend his term past Jan. 31 if Brexit is delayed again, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter it didn’t identify.

The newspaper cited a government official as saying the process of choosing Carney’s successor is going “very slowly,” while an expected election in the fall makes it likely that a decision would not be made until a new government was in place.

Responding to the report, the Treasury said “the process is on track and we will make an appointment in due course.”

Earlier:

