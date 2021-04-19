(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s top diplomat said that Russia’s military presence on the border with Ukraine has grown to 150,000 personnel, the largest ever buildup on the frontier between the two countries, raising the possibility of further conflict.

“The military deployment of Russian troops with all kind of materials, deploying campaign hospitals and all kind of warfare, has been continuing,” Josep Borrell, high representative of the EU, told reporters following a virtual meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers on Monday. “When you deploy a lot of troops, a spark can jump here or there.”

Borrell declined to say where the bloc had obtained the figure, but it is a significant increase from those provided by Ukrainian authorities. He added that the 27 member bloc wasn’t preparing fresh sanctions on Russia over the buildup of Russian troops and the declining health of opposition activist Alexey Navalny.

It comes as more countries line up to condemn the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the Czech Republic blaming Moscow for a deadly explosion and expelling 18 embassy staffers. The EU’s foreign ministers had a one hour dialog with their Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, who as been trying to drum up more support for sanctions against Russia.

Last week, the U.S. ordered a raft of new punitive measures against Russia, including restrictions on buying new sovereign debt, in response to allegations that Moscow was behind a hack on SolarWinds Corp. and interfered with last year’s U.S. election. They warned Moscow of more consequences should Navalny die, with the dissident currently on a hunger strike.

