(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission said the spike of antisemitic incidents across the continent in the last few days has reached “extraordinary levels” reminiscent of some of the darkest times in history.

The commission condemned the resurgence of activity “in the strongest possible terms,” and vowed to continue to step up security measures in cooperation with member states. The body also said it’s stepping up enforcement of relevant legislation to ensure online platforms react quickly and effectively to antisemitic or anti-Muslim content, whether it’s related to terrorism, hate speech or disinformation.

