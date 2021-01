(Bloomberg) -- The European Union secured an additional 300 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“We make sure Europeans have sufficient doses of safe & effective #COVID19 vaccines,” von der Leyen said in a Twitter post. “We now enable EU countries to buy more doses of the 1st vaccine approved in EU.”

