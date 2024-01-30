(Bloomberg) -- The European Union acknowledged it was forced to delay by several months its ambitious target of sending 1 million artillery rounds to Ukraine by March, denting Kyiv’s ammunition capability in the short term.

Just 524,000 shells will be delivered to Ukraine by the original date, though the bloc expects to send 1.1 million by the end of the year, the EU’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell told reporters Wednesday. That’s despite a boost to Europe’s capacity, which is able to produce 1 million ammunition rounds this year, two months ahead of schedule, and 2 million in 2025.

“This is a work in progress, the whole machinery of the European defense industry is working,” Borrell said after a meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels. “The situation will continue to improve in the coming months.”

The EU vowed early last year to send the 1 million rounds to Ukraine after a push by Estonia to make the pledge. EU officials told its 27 member states late last year that it’s likely to fall short of its ammunition target, despite efforts to ramp up the bloc’s defense industry.

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds told Bloomberg in an interview that the goal of 1 million rounds “will be reached in the coming months and certainly by the end of the year.” He added: “The most important thing is to provide Ukraine as soon as possible with all the necessary support and with the committed one million rounds.”

“The general trend is absolutely positive – we see the dynamic both in the production capacity and the commitment to provide one million rounds as soon as possible,” Spruds said.

Some member states, including Estonia, had tried to push for the EU to meet the target at the defense ministers’ gathering. The country’s defense minister Hanno Pevkur told Bloomberg ahead of the meeting that only one third of the rounds have been delivered to Ukraine. He said Estonia and at least seven other countries, including Poland and the Nordics, were ready to pledge more money toward the goal.

“We’re lacking still around one third of that,” Pevkur said. “This is why we need to send a clear signal that we have either the shells from stocks or the money.”

Just as Ukraine faces shortages in financial and military aid from allied nations, Russia has been bolstered by an influx of supplies from North Korea, which according to a South Korea lawmaker shipped 1 million shells to Russia last year.

The bloc is also bracing for a show-down with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the EU leader closest to Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a summit of leaders Thursday. Leaders will try to agree on a €50 billion ($54.5 billion) aid package for Ukraine that Hungary blocked in December.

Two diplomats said that the EU had set itself up for failure by setting such a demanding target amid supply chain shortages, but that the target itself has helped turbo-charge ammunition production for Ukraine.

Pevkur pointed to EU estimates that the bloc is set to produce as much as 1.4 million ammunition rounds this year, showing a tripling in the production rate.

“That means we can still say this one million initiative gave us the result we wanted to see,” he said. “Now we just need to work.”

--With assistance from Jorge Valero.

