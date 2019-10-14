(Bloomberg) -- European Union foreign ministers on Monday weighed possible penalties against the Turkish government while stepping up warnings about greater Middle East instability as a result of Turkey’s military operation in Syria.

The ministers are seeking a consensus over a possible EU-wide arms embargo against Turkey after the German and French governments said they had stopped shipments of military equipment to the country.

Also on the agenda are possible separate sanctions against Turkey over its oil and natural-gas exploration in waters off the coast of EU member Cyprus. It’s unclear whether the foreign ministers will leave actual decisions in both cases to EU government heads when they meet on Oct. 17-18 in Brussels.

“Member states will discuss how far they are ready to go on some measures that are on the table when it comes to the Turkish military activities in Syria, but also the drillings in Cyprus,” EU foreign-policy chief Federica Mogherini told reporters in Luxembourg.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the situation in Syria after Turkey’s incursion “particularly serious,” stressing the risks of a humanitarian crisis and renewed Islamic State terrorism.

