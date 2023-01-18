(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission wants to see a broad consensus among member states before making any concrete legislative proposals on changes to the bloc’s fiscal rules, Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said.

The European Union’s executive arm aims to garner support for preliminary propositions to shake up the so-called Stability and Growth Pact by March, he told a panel chaired by Bloomberg’s Stephanie Flanders at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

“If you have a political consensus, in the period between this consensus and the final approval of legislative changes, the commission could exercise its power of interpretation, as always, of the rules,” he said.

EU finance ministers are reviewing the pact, which governs public deficits and debt levels. The limits have been suspended since 2020 — first to cope with the additional spending needed to fight the pandemic and then to deal with the fallout from the energy crisis, which has been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Views among member states haven’t sufficiently converged yet, Gentiloni said.

“We will make proposals when member states have reached a decent level of consensus,” he said. “We don’t need unanimity, but we need a large, large consensus.”

