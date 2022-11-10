(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s institutional heads will meet with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese next week in an effort to mend ties and strengthen cooperation in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s increasingly assertive behavior.

The meeting, which will include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, will take place Nov. 16 on the margins of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, according to people familiar with the matter. They’ll discuss strengthening maritime security and efforts to conclude free trade talks during the first half of next year.

The EU sees Australia as a close ally in supporting Ukraine and a strategic partner in accessing key raw materials to produce technologies in the green and digital fields, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions on the meeting are private.

Bilateral relations between the EU and Australia soured last year after Canberra struck a deal to buy nuclear-powered submarines from the US, scuppering a major French defense contract signed with Australia to provide diesel-powered submarines.

Member states including France have said it’s time to strengthen the cooperation with the new Australian government, said the people. The commission, the EU’s executive arm, also wants to begin talks with Australia on space and transport.

