(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders are aiming to break their deadlock with the U.K. over deliveries of AstraZeneca Plc by sharing a Dutch plant’s output.

Seeking to avoid an escalation that could see exports to the U.K. blocked from AstraZeneca’s plant in the Netherlands, authorities have floated sharing the facility’s output, according to diplomats familiar with the matter.

The appeal stems from the EU’s view that the drugmaker had double booked its production and that both Brussels and London have valid claims. The diplomats said the U.K had dispatched a former ambassador as a special representative to negotiate with the European Commission. The Financial Times reported that Britain had sent Tim Barrow, its former ambassador to the EU, to lead the talks.

EU-U.K. Talks

For his part, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has spoken to European counterparts in recent days, said avoiding blockades of vaccine supplies is vital because immunization programs require countries to work together.

“I’m reassured by talking to EU partners over the last few months that they don’t want to see blockades,” Johnson said in a pooled interview with broadcasters Monday. “That’s very, very important.”

AstraZeneca’s Leiden-based plant, which is run by the sub-contractor Halix, has yet to receive regulatory approval. It is expected to later this month or in early April.

AstraZeneca’s dose -- one of four approved in the EU -- has been at the center of the EU’s vaccination problems since production issues emerged in January. Most recently, its shot was temporarily suspended in much of Europe over blood-clot fears. It is now expected to deliver 30 million shots to the EU by the end of this month, less than half of its initial commitment.

EU Draft

When they meet this week, EU leaders will say that “accelerating the production, delivery and deployment of vaccines remains essential to overcome the crisis” and that efforts “must be further intensified,” according to a draft summit statement seen by Bloomberg. Leaders will also underline the importance of transparency in the export of vaccines.

At a meeting of ambassadors last week, countries including Italy and France said they were open to exploring the export ban while others, such as Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands, urged caution and warned about the impact on European companies, according to a diplomatic note seen by Bloomberg.

A Dutch government official said that vaccines were the result of an integrated global supply chains and it was in principle vital to keep those chains intact.

While the Dutch official said it was crucial to spread the pain of the Astra delay evenly, the Netherlands would support a commission decision, the official said.

The U.K. is the largest recipient of doses made in the EU, receiving 10 million of 42 million shots from the bloc as of last week. Most of the vaccines sent to the U.K. so far have been Pfizer-BioNTech. EU ambassadors were told last week that no vaccines have been imported by the bloc from the U.K., underlining their concerns about reciprocity.

AstraZeneca has said it’s sticking by all its contractual commitments.

