(Bloomberg) -- French Ambassador to the U.S. Philippe Etienne said that the European Union is “very keen to close all possible loopholes” on sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“We don’t want our sanctions to be undermined by back channels or other countries, of course,” he in an interview at Bloomberg in Washington on Friday.

In the U.S., members of Congress have been pressing the Biden administration to implement so-called “secondary sanctions,” which would impose penalties not only on Russian banks but also any institutions that do business with them. The move is viewed as a way to further close off Russia from the world economy but risks impacting allies whose economies are more integrated with the Russian economy.

Etienne said countries in Europe, along with the U.K. and the U.S., are looking to increase “the solidity of the sanctions.” He also praised the moves by the Biden administration to increase natural gas shipments to Europe and said the EU is pushing for a more “mutualized policy of buying energy” among countries in the bloc.

“It’s a huge lesson from this war, and we will transform decisively the European Union,” he said later in a Bloomberg Television interview.

