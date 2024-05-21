EU Seeks to End Rule-of-Law Spat With Poland by End of May

(Bloomberg) -- European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said she plans to end the long-running conflict with Poland over rule-of-law concerns under the previous government by the end of May.

“There are conditions for us to say that the clear breach of the rule of law is no longer the case of Poland,” Jourova told reporters in Brussels during a visit by Polish officials. She’ll make a proposal to the commission “in the coming days,” she said.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this month announced plans to close the so-called Article 7 procedure, which was launched in 2017 and threatened to strip Warsaw of its voting rights.

