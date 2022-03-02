(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainians fleeing to the European Union will be granted full access to the bloc and receive a residence permit as well as access to education and jobs as part of a plan expected to be implemented this week.

European member states will consider on Thursday activating the so-called temporary protection directive that will allow Ukrainians to stay in the EU beyond 90 days, a move expected to be overwhelmingly adopted, according to a senior official at the European Commission.

The 2001 mechanism, which has never been activated before, would allow Ukrainians to enter the bloc for a year, with the possibility of two additional year-long extensions. Non long-term residents in Ukraine can also enter and will be later repatriated to their own countries.

“We will grant residency rights, labor market access and housing to people in need,” the EU’s commissioner for home affairs, Ylva Johansson, said in a statement on Wednesday. “We will make sure those fleeing the war in Ukraine can get to the EU quickly, without going through lengthy formalities at the borders.”

Around three-quarters of a million people have fled the war in Ukraine into the EU since Russia’s invasion began and United Nations agencies have projected as many as 4 million refugees if the fighting continues.

Poland registered 453,000 arrivals, while Hungary and Slovakia tallied 114,565 and 67,000, respectively, since Thursday. Romania reported 113,000 arrivals, though limited the count to Ukrainian citizens.

EU countries will still allow people in without documents, but they will be given security checks, the commission official said. Ukrainian citizens will also be able to apply for asylum.

