(Bloomberg) -- The European Union said negotiators needed to speed up their efforts to resolve a standoff between Iran and the U.S. when they meet on Dec. 27 for the next round of talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Important to pick up the pace on key outstanding issues and move forward, working closely with the U.S.,” Enrique Mora, the EU’s chief negotiator in the talks, said in a tweet on Thursday.

World powers have struggled to make any major breakthroughs in the indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. over how they can restore the landmark agreement that curbed Tehran’s atomic activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

The U.S. exited the pact in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, which in response started to significantly expand its nuclear program a year later.

