(Bloomberg) -- The European Union expects to end the winter with its gas stores more than half full, the latest sign that the region is managing well despite a sharp drop in supplies from Russia.

The European Commission expects to end March with its gas facilities at 54% full, assuming that countries continue to reduce demand by 15%, according to a presentation seen by Bloomberg. But it warned that a return to normal demand “still can’t be afforded in the medium term.”

While gas prices remain higher than before the energy crisis, the region has shown that alternatives to Russian gas can be found with short notice. Risks remain though, and most notably from any supply disruptions caused by conflicts in the Middle East.

“Two years ago, before Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, one in every five units of energy consumed in the European Union in 2021 were imported from Russia,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos Tuesday. “Last year, only one in every twenty units of energy consumed in the European Union came from Russia.”

The EU has a target to refill storage facilities to 90% at the start of future winter seasons to protect against any supply shocks or severe cold snaps. It started this year with levels at about 85% full. The presentation showed that the EU’s Russian pipeline and liquefied natural gas imports have dropped to about 15% of the total, compared with almost half before the Ukraine war.

Still, Russia remains the region’s second-biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas after the US. Shipments totaled 19.2 billion cubic meters last year, or about 16% of the total. While renewables are helping to soften energy price volatility, a dramatic drop in prices is still far off, according to the presentation.

--With assistance from Elena Mazneva.

