(Bloomberg) -- European leaders are meeting for a second day of talks in Brussels. On the first day they rebuffed Theresa May’s pleas to help her sell the Brexit agreement to a skeptical U.K. Parliament.

Key Developments

EU leaders toughened Brexit language in communique

Juncker says May has to come up with new ideas

Diplomats say May’s appeal was too vague

Michel Calls on Europe to Prepare for No Deal (9:53 a.m.)

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel says the EU needs to step up its preparations in case Britain crashes out without a deal because Brexit isn’t going well.

"The signals we got are not especially reassuring on the capacity in the U.K. to honor the deal agreed," Michel told reporters in Brussels. "My impression is that we need to speed up our preparations because a no-deal is now a real possibility."

Romania Says EU Needs U.K. Lawmakers to Vote (9:43 a.m.)

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis says the European Union doesn’t want to have to rely on the controversial backstop arrangements to handle the issue of the Irish border. But the EU does need to see May go back to parliament to win support for her plans.

"We need a vote from the British Parliament to continue," he told reporters in Brussels before a second day of summit talks.

Earlier:

