(Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has sent one of her most senior officials, Stephanie Riso, to assist Michel Barnier in negotiating a trade deal with Britain, raising hopes of a deal by next Friday, the Times of London reported.

Von der Leyen is being “quite helpful” and is “keen to unblock things,” the paper said, citing senior government sources.

Riso was part of Barnier’s team during the Brussels negotiations with Theresa May’s government and is seen as someone who can help to find a solution, the paper said.

