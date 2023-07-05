(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to propose softer rules on genetically modified crops in a plan backed by big agricultural companies and opposed by green activists and small farmers.

The measure, to be adopted under a broader package on biodiversity and food sectors, is aimed at making agri-food systems more sustainable and resilient, according to draft EU documents seen by Bloomberg News. Supporters such as Bayer AG say it’s needed to counter the effects of climate change, while detractors argue it will boost seed costs and hurt consumers.

The European Commission, the bloc’s regulatory arm, wants to relax rules on crops made with so-called new genomic technologies, or NGTs, which can improve tolerance to diseases, pests and environmental stresses. Current regulations aren’t keeping up with developments like gene editing, which the bloc had previously deemed subject to the same policies as all genetically-modified organisms.

“The Union risks being excluded to a significant extent from the technological development and economic, social and environmental benefits that these new technologies can potentially generate if its GMO framework is not adapted to NGTs,” the commission said in the draft law being proposed Wednesday. “In turn, this would lead to less strategic autonomy for the Union.”

The new measure comes at a time when governments and businesses across the region are increasingly balking at the costs associated with the bloc’s transition to a low-carbon economy. It follows a proposal on nature restoration that ran into Parliamentary opposition over concerns of its affect on food security and inflation. The assembly is due to hold a plenary vote on it next week.

The regulatory rollback on GMOs is intended for plants produced with targeted specific mutations or modifications from the same or closely-related species. It will not apply to crops inserted with foreign species.

The commission has a policy of not commenting on draft documents.

Bayer, one of the world’s largest suppliers of genetically modified crops, said the EU proposal will accelerate breeding of plants that can better cope with extreme weather, helping farms boost resilience against climate change.

“This new regulation is as important as the establishment of book printing was for leading sciences,” said Matthias Berninger, global head of public affairs, science, sustainability, health, safety and environment at Bayer.

Once adopted by the commission, the proposal will need endorsement from both the European Parliament and from member states. It has already drawn criticism from Green lawmakers in the EU assembly for significantly softening the existing requirements on labeling, traceability and risk assessment.

“This is really a false miracle solution that plays in the hands of big business and is against small farmers, small seed breeders and also against consumers,” said Tilly Metz, a member of the Green party in the EU Parliament. “The consequences will be higher seed prices, less seed choices and less breeding innovation, greater use of pesticides and more herbicide-resistant weeds.”

