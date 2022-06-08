(Bloomberg) -- The European Union reached a political agreement on a law that would require listed companies to move toward 40% female representation in non-executive director positions by 2026.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, first proposed the legislation in 2012 and formal adoption still requires approval by the parliament and the 27 member states. Currently, 30.6% of board members in the EU are women and 8.5% of board chairs, according to an EU statement.

Ursula von der Leyen has made gender equality a hallmark of her tenure as president of the commission, which is for the first time gender balanced at the highest level of the so-called college.

“The business case for having more women in leadership is clear,” von der Leyen said in a Tuesday statement. “There are plenty of women qualified for top jobs: they should be able to get them.”

If member states choose to apply the legislation to both executive and non-executive directors, the target would be 33% female representation by 2025. If countries fail to meet these goals, listed companies there will have to put in place transparent steps toward achieving them.

