(Bloomberg) -- European finance ministers will take a break from weighty world affairs on Friday to clash over a more provincial topic: moonshine.

At issue is a 1992 European Union law governing taxes on specific goods including alcohol and tobacco that’s being updated to improve conditions for smaller producers. Ministers must decide how much alcohol can be distilled at home -- a cherished tradition among farmers in many corners of the continent -- without being subject to these duties.

A compromise drafted by the Romanian government, which holds the rotating EU presidency, foresees an annual 50 liter-limit for most countries. Only Romania and Hungary would be allowed to waive the tax for as much as 100 liters of fruit spirits. But some states want everyone to stick to the same rules, and there’s no agreement on the thresholds yet, according to an EU document outlining the current state of discussions.

The tax exemption would apply to alcohol that’s “consumed by the private individual, members of his family or his guests, provided no sale is involved.”

Romanian finance minister Eugen Teodorovici reminded his colleagues of what’s at stake when the topic was last discussed at a meeting in March. After distributing samples of Romanian brandy, he explained that “in the rural area, each family boasts a traditional homemade beverage from the fruits, harvested from their own households, and treasure it as agricultural jewels of the house.”

A restrictive approach has the potential to stoke anti-EU sentiment ahead of the European Parliament elections next week. Intrusive regulation by Brussels bureaucrats has already become a topic in Austria, a country that’s been taken to task by the European Commission in the past for unilaterally exempting home-made fruit spirits from excise duties.

