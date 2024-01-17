(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to sign off on sanctions targeting Hamas leadership and the militant group’s financing as soon as Monday over its attack on Israel, according to people familiar with the matter.

The sanctions were agreed at a technical level and will be rubber-stamped by the bloc’s foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

While Hamas already faces constraints as an EU-listed terror organization, the EU is looking to add additional measures in response to the group’s attack against Israel on Oct. 7. The move would align the EU closer with steps already taken by the US. Monday’s approval was reported earlier by Politico.

The bloc has struggled to come up with a determined response to the conflict in the Middle East since Hamas’ attack and Israel’s ensuing retaliation, given differing views among member states. Separately the EU is planning a naval mission to the Red Sea to escort commercial ships and protect them from attacks by Houthi groups.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, in December said his proposal for sanctions on Hamas was largely backed by the ministers, but that some underlined the importance of also imposing punitive measures on extremist Israeli settlers involved in violent attacks in the West Bank.

The EU is also considering travel bans, asset freezes and a ban on imports of products made by settlers but the measures are still not finalized, one of the people said.

On Tuesday, the EU added Yahia Sinouar, the political leader of Hamas, to the bloc’s terrorist list, a step that involves freezing his assets.

--With assistance from Jorge Valero.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.