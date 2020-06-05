EU Set to Keep Its External Borders Closed Until at Least July 1

(Bloomberg) --

The European Union plans to prolong until July 1 a ban on most travel to the bloc as member nations first remove internal border controls triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many” EU governments on Friday supported renewing for a third time a restriction on outside arrivals, said European Home-Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson. The curb on non-essential travel to the bloc is currently due to lapse on June 15 after being introduced in mid-March for 30 days and extended twice as Europe stepped up the fight against the virus.

A consensus to keep the curb in place until July 1 emerged during a video conference of home-affairs ministers and sets the stage for a recommendation on the matter next week by the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm. The commission has urged internal EU borders to be reopened before external ones.

The ban on non-essential travel to the EU has showcased the potential for voluntary coordination among member countries under the aegis of the commission, which formally has no decision-making power over the matter. Health policy in Europe is primarily a national responsibility.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.