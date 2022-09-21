(Bloomberg) -- The European Union aims to push Hungary to strengthen the independence of the country’s judges as a condition for obtaining 5.8 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in grants from pandemic recovery funds.

The European Commission is discussing with Budapest the final details of its recovery plan as the bloc’s executive arm leans toward including milestones related to the judicial system to unlock the funds, EU officials said.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government has said the EU’s executive had no right to make additional demands following weeks of intense talks that led to Budapest agreeing to more than a dozen measures to battle corruption and shore up the rule of law.

“It’s not only about the fight against corruption, but also the independence of the justice system,” EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told Bloomberg.

The commission proposed on Sunday withholding 7.5 billion euros of funds earmarked for Hungary from the EU’s multi-year budget, pending their implementation. That’s separate from the Covid-19 recovery funds available for each member state.

The EU executive found “systemic deficiencies and irregularities” in Hungarian public procurements, with companies connected to Orban’s ruling party having much better odds of winning contracts and local prosecutors often unwilling to investigate these. Hungary pledged 17 steps by Nov. 19 to address these and related concerns, according to the European Commission’s conclusion of its rule of law probe.

Orban’s government filed the first bills to parliament on Monday, mandating stepped up cooperation with the EU’s anti-fraud office and expanding the entities required to conduct public procurements.

EU officials said that the procedure to block EU funds could be suspended if Hungary completes the reforms before member states confirm the commission’s decision within the next three months.

New Conditions

Hungary’s proposed measures include a so-called Integrity Authority -- charged with “reinforcing the prevention, detection and correction of fraud, conflicts of interest and corruption as well as other illegalities and irregularities” relating to EU funds -- as well as the setting up of an anti-corruption task force.

Their implementation may also be included as milestones in the approval process for Covid recovery funds. But key commissioners also want to go further and include new conditions related to the independence of judges after years of criticism from Brussels about Orban’s increasing sway over the courts, including the supreme court, or Kuria.

The EU also wants Hungary to strengthen a body of independent judges tasked with overseeing the judiciary, whose leadership has complained of being stonewalled when trying to address deficiencies.

“If we want to go further in the plan, we need to take into account the different reforms that we have asked for in the different procedures,” Reynders said.

Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen also backed including demands related to judicial independence in the recovery plan during a meeting of commissioners Sunday, officials said. A spokesperson for the commission declined to comment as discussions are confidential.

Tight Time Line

Hungary needs to submit its recovery plan in coming weeks, as the approval process has to be completed by year-end or the country could lose 70% of its Covid funds.

The country is expected to submit its plan around the end of September and the commission could give its approval by early November, followed by member states’s endorsement in early December at a meeting of economy and finance ministers, another EU official said. That would leave some time to finalize paperwork by the year-end, although the time line is very tight, EU officials acknowledged.

Hungary is the only EU country to have failed to clinch the commission’s endorsement of its Covid-recovery plan. Even if Hungary does get its plan approved, it may face hurdles similar to Poland’s case. Warsaw has seen rule of law probes and has failed to actually tap recovery funds due to continuing concerns over judicial independence.

The risk of losing EU funds and market pressure over the past months have pushed Orban’s government to meet some of the bloc’s long-standing demands after years of eroding the rule of law and interfering in the judiciary system. Under his leadership since 2010, Hungary has plunged in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index and now ranks lowest in the EU after Bulgaria.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.