EU Set to Provide €4.5 Billion to Ukraine in First Half of March

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to disburse an initial €4.5 billion ($4.9 billion) to Ukraine as soon as the first half of March to help cover the country’s urgent budget needs, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.

“We are finalizing the legislative process, also with the European Parliament, but this is on track,” Dombrovskis told reporters in Munich on Friday. “The amount is going be available for Ukraine quickly. There are no conditions for it.”

Ukraine is seeking to cover its budget gap and finance its war against Russia’s invasion, which is heading into its third year as more than $60 billion in US support bogged down in Congress. The EU approved a €50 billion four-year program for Kyiv on Feb 1, later than expected, after Hungary lifted its veto.

President Joe Biden called Congress’s inability to approve aid to Ukraine “outrageous” on Friday, saying it raises “real concern about the United States being a reliable ally.”

“It’s about time that they step up, don’t you think?” he told reporters at the White House.

