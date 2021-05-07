EU Set to Sign Off New Pfizer Vaccine Contract as Soon as Friday

(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission is expected sign off on a new Covid vaccine contract with Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE as soon as Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The EU concluded negotiations with the drug makers last week and told the bloc’s ambassadors on Wednesday that the deal was ready for signatures. The people said that once approved the contract could be signed as early as today.

The new agreement is for 1.8 billion doses for 2022 and 2023. It includes clauses to allow the donation and reselling of doses, according to a diplomatic memo seen by Bloomberg. It also foresees monthly delivery schedules and sanctions for potential delays.

The commission is also in talks with Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc. and Valneva SE for additional shots. Meanwhile, deliveries of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remain sparse as investigations continue into contaminated batches at a U.S. plant.

Still, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday that she expects enough doses of all vaccines to inoculate the bulk of the bloc’s population to be available by July.

