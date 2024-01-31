(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s naval operation aimed at escorting commercial ships in the Red Sea to protect them against attacks from Houthi rebels is set to begin in mid-February, according to the bloc’s foreign affairs chief.

Josep Borrell told reporters ahead of a meeting of defense ministers in Brussels that the EU still needs to decide which country would take command of the mission, dubbed Aspides. Other details, including the location of the headquarters and which navy assets countries would provide, also need to be worked out.

EU vessels wouldn’t take direct action against the Houthis, Borrell said, but would only block attacks against commercial vessels. The naval mission still needs final approval from member states.

“It’s affecting costs, it’s affecting inflation so it’s a natural endeavor for us to try to avoid this risk,” Borrell said. Many businesses have asked the EU to step in due to the increasing costs of rerouting shipping, he added.

The EU step is a relatively slow response to the attacks by the Houthi rebels, which have caused mayhem in the shipping world for weeks. By contrast, the US and UK have been striking Yemen for several weeks already and their warships have been intercepting Houthi missiles for more than a month.

