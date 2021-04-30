(Bloomberg) -- The European Union will start testing its vaccine certificate system in early May with the aim of getting it fully operational by June 30, EU officials said.

Legislation may not be completely finalized by then, meaning a roll-out could still be delayed, officials said in a briefing Friday. The European Parliament on Thursday broadly backed the European Commission’s vaccine certificate plans, allowing negotiations to begin with the bloc’s member states over final details.

Member states will have to develop their own national apps, both for users and for authorities verifying certificates, based on technical standards agreed by experts from the bloc’s countries. Those apps would then be connected through a “gateway,” allowing certificates to be verified in different countries.

Testing with some member states, including France, the Netherlands, Germany, Croatia and others, will start on May 10 and the EU will aim to set up its gateway by June 1, which would be followed by a second round of testing. The EU’s digital green certificates should be fully operational by June 30, officials said.

EU officials also said it wouldn’t be technically difficult to integrate third-country certificates but it would require a legal adequacy decision. Should the U.S. or other countries come to an agreement with the EU, public keys assigned to certificates could be loaded into the system and given to all apps used to verify certificates, officials said.

