The European Union imposed provisional tariffs on imports of aluminum flat-rolled products originating in China in a bid to curb competition for EU-based producers.

The duties punish Chinese exporters of aluminum flat-rolled products for allegedly selling it in the EU below cost, a practice known as dumping. Their rates are between 19.3% and 46.7% depending on the exporter, according to the EU’s official journal.

The import levies are the preliminary outcome of a probe opened in August 2020 on the basis of a dumping complaint by European Aluminium.

The duties, due to take effect on Tuesday, will last for six months and may be prolonged for five years.

