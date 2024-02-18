(Bloomberg) -- The European Union should work on a plan to issue €100 billion ($107.8 billion) in eurobonds to boost the continent’s defense industry, and in the meantime do more to get weapons to Ukraine, Estonia’s prime minister said.

Kaja Kallas told Bloomberg in an interview at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday that the next European Commission, following elections in June, should take a similar, unified approach to security as the current one did when it tackled the Covid pandemic.

“We are in a place where we need to invest more and [explore] what we can do together, because the bonds that would be issued by separate countries individually are too small to scale up,” she said. “Eurobonds could have a much bigger impact.”

The idea of exploring joint borrowing to ramp up the continent’s defense capabilities has also been backed by French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel. More frugal nations such as the Netherlands and Germany are likely to be less keen.

Boosting Europe’s defenses and finding new ways to back Kyiv in its war against Russia dominated discussions at the Munich conference that wrapped up on Sunday. The gathering was held amid an ongoing deadlock in the US over providing Ukraine tens of billions of dollars in military aid as the war-torn country faces a critical shortage of artillery. Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine reaches the two-year mark on Feb. 24.

Kallas said she remained optimistic that Congress can agree on funding following meetings with US lawmakers in Munich. “The feeling was that being here, they also maybe understand better what is at stake,” she told Bloomberg.

Still, the Estonian leader said there are other, more immediate steps the EU should take to help Ukraine while focusing on building up its industry and securing longer-term supply contracts, including by digging deeper into weapons stockpiles and finding supplies around the world to buy and send to Kyiv.

“We have to do everything,” she said. “Europe has done a lot and has to also do more. That is clear.”

While there are signs of changing attitudes in several European capitals, Kallas said that for some countries, the threat posed by Russia was still mostly an intellectual debate. “So in words, they understand and support, but in deeds they don’t do as much because they don’t really feel that it is such a threat,” she said.

One debate that’s seen European nations at odds is whether the bloc’s mechanism to finance weapons supplies should be extended to purchases from non-EU suppliers, with countries including France wanting the funds to be spent within the EU.

Another is balancing how deep into their own stocks nations can dip without denting their own defense capabilities.

“I don’t see their warehouses but if we, as a small country, still find things that we can send, I’m sure that the bigger countries also have things that they can give or send to Ukraine so that they can defend themselves,” said Kallas.

Estonia has also called on allies to follow its pledge to spend 0.25% of GDP over the next four years to back Ukraine, arguing that that level of support could tilt the balance in favor of Kyiv in its effort to push back Russia’s invasion.

