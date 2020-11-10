(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s second social bond sale has proved to be another hit with investors.

The five- and 30-year debt offering attracted an orderbook in excess of 175 billion euros ($207 billion), according to a person familiar with the matter. While that’s about 60 billion euros short of a record set by the EU’s debut offering last month, it’s among the biggest ever. Investors on Tuesday were chasing 14 billion euros worth of bonds.

“This round doesn’t have the same novelty value,” said Jan von Gerich, chief strategist at Nordea Bank ABP. But “it still looks good and they should have no problems finding demand going forward either.”

The sale, which will help pay for a regional employment program, is a boost to a small but fast-growing market for social securities, defined by funding for projects that help society. With just over $100 billion sold this year to end-October, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, demand for social debt is surging.

Yield Appeal

A sudden burst in yields this week -- triggered by optimism over a vaccine -- added to the bonds’ appeal. The rate on the EU’s 20-year securities has climbed to the highest since being issued last month.

“This was another case of bargain pricing drawing demand,” said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho International PLC. “Both the five-year and 30-year were priced very cheaply, and should see strong performance after issue, as was seen after the previous EU syndication.”

The yield on five-year bonds was minus 0.509%, about 10 basis points higher than comparable French debt. Bids for the securities were more than 105 billion euros, only topped for sovereign issues by the EU’s debut and an Italian sale this year.

Meanwhile, the yield on 30-year debt was 0.317%, more than 10 basis points lower than similar-maturity French bond yields.

Commerzbank AG, BofA Securities, Credit Agricole SA, DZ Bank and TD Securities were hired to manage the sale. Offerings through banks are more expensive than auctions, because borrowers pay a premium to ensure that the bonds are sold. But the method has proved a popular way to sell large amounts of debt this year.

The second sale takes the EU just over the 30 billion euros it was aiming to raise from social bonds this year, as part of its 100-billion-euro SURE jobs program.

