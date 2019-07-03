(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission is expected to withhold disciplinary action against Italy over its debt after the government in Rome offered fresh commitments that appear to address some of Brussels’ concerns, according to the Radiocor news agency.

The proposal not to open the so-called infringement procedure by the commissioners’ cabinet chiefs is likely to be to endorsed at a midday meeting in Brussels of the European Union’s executive arm. And it would mark a significant detente between Italy and the EU after a months-long tussle over the country’s debt mountain.

The two sides have been clashing over fiscal policy since the Italian populist government took power last year. Brussels wanted swift action to cut Italy’s debt load, the second-biggest in the euro area. But Rome argued that its fiscal targets meet EU rules and that it needs to cut its deficit slowly to jumpstart the economy after years of stagnation.

The European Commission escalated tensions last month when it said the situation warranted a disciplinary procedure, triggering frantic negotiations to reach a compromise on Italy’s budget targets for this year and next.

On Monday evening, Italy’s cabinet agreed the deficit would fall by 7.6 billion euros ($8.6 billion) this year thanks to higher revenue and lower spending -- including 1.5 billion euros previously set aside for social programs for which demand has been lower than expected.

A decision not to take action should allow Italy to respect its commitment that the budget deficit for 2019 would be at 2.04% of output. In a last ditch effort to avoid EU sanctions, Italy’s Finance Minister Giovanni Tria and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte sought to reassure Brussels that the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline will extend beyond this year into 2020.

But the government in its letter stopped short of setting a new goal for the country’s budget shortfall in 2020, merely referring to a previous plan in April that included a deficit at 2.1% of output.

“Yesterday we approved a budget update and we can send official documents to the EU,” Conte told reporters Tuesday morning.

Italian bonds rose Wednesday after daily Il Messaggero reported the EU’s executive arm is unlikely to move forward with a penalty procedure. Ten-year yields tumbled this week to 1.71%, with the spread over Germany at 209 basis points, the lowest level in over a year.

“You need to be conscious of the fact that the populist government wants to keep on spending and at the same time they want to stay in government,” Davide Serra, chief executive officer of Algebris Investments, said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Tuesday.

